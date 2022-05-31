MILWAUKEE- One of Milwaukee County’s busiest thoroughfares was closed this morning after a police pursuit turned into a deadly crash.

Greenfield Police say they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near 27th and Howard early this morning. According to Greenfield PD, radar clocked the car traveling 98 miles per hour.

An officer began to pursue the car but quickly tailed off after they say the driver increased his speed and turned down Layton Avenue. Moments later police got a report of a fiery crash near 13th and Layton. Upon arrival they were able to confirm the vehicle involved was the same one seen speeding on 27th street.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from the City of Milwaukee.