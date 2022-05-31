There’s a re-energized push to pass a bill that would a legalize medical marijuana in the state of Wisconsin. On April 20, 2022 the Republican-authored bill got it’s first public hearing in Madison.

This particular bill focuses on the legalization of pot in liquid, oil, or pill form.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay brings you the personal story of State Representative John Macco who obtained cannabis illegally to help ease his wife’s pain from terminal cancer.

“I will do whatever I have to do for my wife so, I didn’t care. People say gee-whiz you’re a sitting official and there are all these other ramifications…I go, no problem, I don’t care,” said Macco.

There are plans to reintroduce Senate Bill 1034 to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin again in January.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.