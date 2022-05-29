It will be hot for Memorial Day, which means that it will be a busy day at beaches in Southeast Wisconsin. But before you go rushing off to cool off, be aware of some inclement weather around the area.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued beach hazards along with a small craft advisory until late Monday night. Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet along with dangerous currents are expected.

The beaches that have been identified as most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include

General King Park Beach in Sheboygan

Atwater Beach in Milwaukee

Bradford Beach in Milwaukee

Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine, and

Southport Park Beach in Kenosha.

The National Weather Service says to stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls, as strong structural and longshore currents are expecte, along with rip currents. Several people have died in the last year due to drownings, even after beach hazard warnings were announced.

There is a possiblity for storms on Tuesday as well. Stay tuned to WTMJ for further updates.