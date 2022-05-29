After falling silent the past two games the Brewers bats came alive today, beating the Cardinals 8-0 to bookend a pair of wins for the Brewers in their four-game series against the Cardinals.

Jace Peterson hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead and the Brewers added two more in the sixth off Rowdy Tellez’s 10th home run of the season and an infield RBI from Lorenzo Cain. Lorenzo Cain added a two-run home-run in the eighth inning to make it 8-0.

Along with the bats, Corbin Burnes dominated as well going seven innings striking out 11, including career number 500 and allowing zero runs on just two hits.

Matt Pauley and Vinny Rottino discuss the game, Burnes’ dominance and more in Brewers Extra Innings.