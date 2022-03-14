Sunday was the greatest day in Wisconsin college hoops since 2015.

The Wisconsin Badgers are staying close to home, playing Colgate in Milwaukee on Friday night.

Marquette is back in the dance for the first time since 2019 in Shaka Smart’s first year at the helm.

Just getting to this point is a tremendous accomplishment for both programs.

That being said, success looks different for each program from this point forward.

Wisconsin could not have asked for a better draw.

Playing close to home, in a cluster of teams where they’ll be the favorite to advance.

Anything short of a Sweet 16 run will be considered an abject failure.

The story is different for Marquette.

They’re kind of already playing with house money after outperforming expectations to get to this point.

One win over a traditional blue blood program like North Carolina would be considered a rousing success.

You can throw everything that’s happened to this point out the window.

It’s a one-game season for everyone.

Survive and Advance.

That’s the only goal.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.