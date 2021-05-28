Memorial Day is upon us, which marks the unofficial start of summer fun. Picnics, family gatherings, backyard BBQ’s, beer gardens and much more will be the highlights of the season. And we welcome it all- after being cooped up for over a year.

There’s nothing like a light summery pasta salad to go with any meal. This salad has a rainbow of colors so not only does it look good but it tastes fantastic too. If you want to make it a whole meal, tuna or chicken will fit the bill perfectly.

Do you have a special recipe you’ll like us to try? Send your suggestions to [email protected] We’ll give it a taste and post the recipe online.

Rainbow pasta salad

INGREDIENTS:

-1 lb. dry pasta (use any kind you like: penne, bowtie, etc.}

-1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

-1 small red bell pepper, diced

-1 small orange bell pepper, diced

-1 large English cucumber, chopped

-1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

-1 12 oz. bag of frozen peas, cooked (per directions on bag- steam in a bag peas make it easy)

-1/2 small red onion, diced

-1 cup Asian style balsamic vinaigrette (store bought…I like to use P.F. Chang’s signature vinaigrette dressing)

-1 cup hand grated parmesan cheese

-1 package of mozzarella pearls

-1/3 cup finely chopped basil

-Salt and black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS: