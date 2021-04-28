Good news, fairgoers, the Wisconsin State Fair is returning this August. The Fair announced that it will run from Thursday, August 5th through Sunday, August 15th.

Fair Director Kathleen O’Leary spoke with WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi about the announcement.

WEST ALLIS- The Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are excited to announce the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines at the time of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 5 thru Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.

Increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre Fair Park as Wisconsin State Fair Park is a GBAC Star accredited facility. The Wisconsin State Fair is over three months away, therefore final health and safety protocols will be determined as we approach the Fair dates. Fairgoers can stay informed on important updates by visiting the Fair’s website.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come!”

Earlier this month, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials released a survey for its avid Fairgoers and are appreciative of the fairgoers who took the time to share their valuable opinions as planning continues. In that survey, 88% of respondents said they would be comfortable attending a large event now or in the near future, 78% of respondents said they will attend the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair and an additional 17% are considering attending.