MILWAUKEE — There are high hopes coming out of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport after a down year in 2020.

The airport on Tuesday announced the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the third new addition within the last two months.

“It’s more choice for travelers in the community,” said Milwaukee Mitchell Airport Director Brian Dranzik to WTMJ. “That usually leads to some better fare pricing hopefully, so it makes those destinations that people want to go to more affordable.”

The European Union indicated earlier this week that vaccinated Americans could be allowed to travel to the continent this summer.

It’d be welcome news for Dranzik, who says international travel has been missed.

“The service that we’ve lost for some time–hopefully temporarily–is Air Canada because of some of the travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada,” he said. “So as the borders reopen, that again just provides more opportunities for people to go to places that they want to go, or need to go.”

If spring travel is any indicator, there’s reason for the airport to be optimistic about summer travel numbers.

“As we get into the summer travel season, we’ll start to see things pick up again,” Dranzik said. “Spring break was a heavy travel period.”