WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mary Jo Ola – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Mary Jo joins the program to discuss the rise in racism directed at members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and her own experiences with racism.

Rich Kirchen – Senior reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the program to discuss the change from Fox Sports Wisconsin to Bally Sports Wisconsin which will take place in April.

Stephanie Hoff – Editor and health care reporter for WisBusiness.com – Stephanie joins the program to discuss the COVID data cleanup taking place in Wisconsin and why some state lawmakers are calling for an audit of that data.

Melissa Barclay – Reporter and host at WTMJ – Melissa joins the program to discuss the pandemic-fueled bicycle boom and why shoppers might have to wait to get the bike they really want.