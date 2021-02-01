MILWAUKEE- Don’t expect to see live performances at the Milwaukee Rep. Theater until at least May.

The theater today canceling all live performances through April as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater had lined up the show Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song to start in mid-February, but has since rescheduled the show to open April 27th and running through May 23rd. Other shows weren’t quite as lucky, Nina Simone: Four Women was outright canceled while McGuire was indefinitely postponed and Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of A Son was moved to next season.

“We delayed this decision as long as we could as COVID conditions continue to improve in our community, particularly with increased vaccinations,” said Executive Director Chad Bauman. “To ensure artistic and production quality, we must make decisions weeks in advance and conditions were not conducive to allow a reopening as planned in February. We have collaborated with the City of Milwaukee’s Health Department and our partner unions to develop a robust safety plan that we hope will allow us to reopen very soon. Thank you to our patrons and donors for their continued support and understanding.”

People who’ve purchased a Season pass will automatically receive a refund.