MADISON- Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, Governor Evers, and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes participated in this afternoon’s event to kick off Black History Month.
You can view the ceremony below courtesy of WisconsinEye.org
MADISON- Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, Governor Evers, and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes participated in this afternoon’s event to kick off Black History Month.
You can view the ceremony below courtesy of WisconsinEye.org
© 2020 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.