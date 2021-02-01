WAUWATOSA- After 31 years with the Wauwatosa Police Department, Chief Barry Weber will retire before 2021 hits its midpoint.

Weber’s department has come under increased scrutiny in recent months over its handling of former officer Joseph Mensah. Mensah was involved in five deadly shootings during his five years with the department, including on in February of 2020 in which 17 year old Alvin Cole was killed. Mensah was cleared of wrongdoing in all three shootings yet chose to resign from ‘Tosa PD in December.

Weber was criticized for his handling of the Mensah situation after the family of the shooting victims called for Mensah to be fired. Weber was recently quoted as calling the former officer, “an excellent police officer,” in a letter of recommendation to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. Mensah was sworn in as a deputy last week.

In a statement released by his office, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride commended Weber’s decade’s long law enforcement career and said the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission will meet later this week where they’ll determine the next steps forward.

Weber’s last day will be June 1st.