“Just a Bit Outside”: A New Documentary About the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers to Premiere at Marcus Theatres on September 13th.

MILWAUKEE — The 1982 Milwaukee Brewers are hitting the big screen soon with a compelling new documentary titled “Just a Bit Outside.” The film is set to debut at Marcus Theatres throughout southeast Wisconsin in the next coming weeks.

Director Sean Hanish and producer Kelly Kahl joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursday to share insights into how this exciting project came to fruition.

“Everything began on the golf course,” Hanish revealed. “I had the opportunity to play a round with Gorman Thomas, and it was there that the magic started. We exchanged stories, and after hearing a few, it became clear that there was something special here.”

The documentary features an array of legendary figures from the 1982 Brewers, including Bob Uecker, Bud Selig, Gorman Thomas, Robin Yount, and Rollie Fingers. Their stories, once shared informally on the golf course, now come to life on the big screen, capturing the essence of a memorable season and its iconic players.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.