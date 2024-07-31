On tonight’s episode of What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx, we got into some Informative and fun topics and we got to hear from some special guests live in-studio! The Interns of We Energies gave us some insight into their “Light The Hoan Intern Challenge”, and the ideas and thought process behind the lights and colors on the bridge! We also got blessed with some Sprecher Root Beer from Shawn Storey of Sprecher, and Executive Director, Becca Garrison, of The North Shore & The North Shore Chamber of Commerce. They got to talking with Sandy about the 7th annual Root Beer Bash! Sandy then moved onto and interview with Morgan Williams and how the NoStudios Dance Fest came about.

If you like mustard, you’ll love this segment. Sandy kicked off the second hour of the show with an interview with Barry Levenson, Founder of the National Mustard Museum. Barry tells a wild story about how the Mustard Museum came to be and even gave us a little snippet of his singing talent with a mustard song. We then got to hear about the upcoming Mile of Music Fest from Kim Willems Mauthe. The Festival starts tomorrow August 1.

Wisconsin definitely knows how to do beer. Turtle Stack Brewery owner, Brent Martinson, joined Sandy to talk about the beer that took home the gold in the World Beer Cup. The show then came to a close after a preview on what’s to come for State Fair, and of course Pat McCurdy’s song “Come with Me To The Wisconsin State Fair”.

Check out the podcast for the full episode from tonight!