MILWAUKEE – After years of planning and anticipation, the 2024 Republican National Convention is finally about to take off in Downtown Milwaukee. Ahead of the RNC, Chief of Communications for the United State Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi sat down the WTMJ to discuss how it will affect Milwaukee residents and what resources will be available to them.

Guglielmi said in the coming days, much of Washington D.C.’s attention will turn toward Southeast Wisconsin.

“First thing I want people to know is that there are going to be disruptions,” Guglielmi said. “There is no way around that. Literally today (7/12/2024), we’re closing out the NATO summit in Washington D.C. and we’re all getting on charter planes to Milwaukee to start the RNC. But there is going to be a lot of traffic disruptions for folks.”

Guglielmi went on to describe 3 hour traffic commutes in Washington D.C. that day. He said they will work hard to keep similar situations from arising in Milwaukee, but “sometimes it is just unavoidable”.

The security perimeter of Downtown Milwaukee will mostly be west of the Milwaukee River. To enter the perimeter, vehicles will need to be screened at 1 of 5 locations. Only credentialed and ticketed individuals will be allowed within the ‘Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter’.

Guglielmi said the City of Milwaukee recognizes that there will be issues for residents of the area and entrepreneurs, and they are trying to get ahead of it.

“The City of Milwaukee will have a mechanism to make sure that if there are businesses or residents within that affected area, that they will have the ability to reach out.”

WTMJ’s partners at TMJ 4 News reported a spokesperson with Milwaukee County told them a resource center for homeless people will be available during the RNC at 650 W. Reservoir Avenue.

Similar efforts will be in place at the federal level as well.

“There is going to be a joint information center that will be not only the Secret Service but every agency that will have an operational stake in the RNC,” Guglielmi said. “We’re going to have public information professionals 24 hours a day in that thing.”

Despite the inconveniences that the RNC is likely to bring at some point, there are two things that Guglielmi said he hopes Milwaukee residents hold on to.

“I want people to bring their patience, and I want people to bring their excitement because this is going to be a really good event for Milwaukee.”

