UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. CST on May 3, 2024: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been officially ruled out of Thursday night’s game in Indianapolis.
UPDATE at 4:20 p.m. CST on May 2, 2024: Damian Lillard will return from his Achilles injury for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 6 elimination matchup with the Indiana Pacers, as reported by Chris B. Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.
MILWAUKEE – Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 victory over the Indiana Pacers, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters he believed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were “very, very, very close” to a return.
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski added fuel to the fire Thursday morning when he reported that both Bucks stars will try to play in Milwaukee’s ‘win or go home’ Game 6 matchup with the Pacers in Indianapolis.
Antetokounmpo has been out since April 9, when he injured his left soleus in a victory over the Boston Celtics. During his rehabilitation, the Bucks have offered limited information about his status with the two-time MVP being listed as doubtful ahead of each game, which he was subsequently ruled out of.
In the wake of Giannis’ injury, Dr. Samuel Steiner — a Sports Orthopedic Surgeon with the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin (OAW) — told WTMJ the average length of recovery for a soleus strain is two-to-six weeks.
READ MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has an injured left soleus — what does that mean?
Lillard suffered an Achilles strain in the Bucks’ overtime loss in Indiana and was a non-participant in games four and five of the series. However, Lillard was seen shooting around as part of his regular pre-game routine ahead of Game 5 in Milwaukee — even after he’d been ruled out of game action.
On the official NBA Injury Reports submitted as of 11:30 a.m. CST, Lillard has been upgraded to Questionable. Antetokounmpo remains doubtful, while Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley remain probable.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
