Spring break represents a chance to make shared moments of joy as a family. With unexpected destinations and attractions, Wisconsin is the perfect place to spend quality time with your kids. Here’s to a memorable spring break getaway.

Sneak away to Sheboygan for spring break fun (Sheboygan County)

Spend your spring break in Sheboygan for a weekend of activities the kids will love.Start by checking into the Blue Harbor Resort for a classic lakeside getaway.They offer a range of guestrooms, from an underwater-themed suite designed for families to a four-bedroom villa that fits 12 guests.

Warm up in the on-site waterpark, Breaker Bay, where it’s always 84 degrees.You’ll have hours of fun with a lazy river, waterslides, water basketball, surfing simulator and so much more.For another activity to make memories as a family, add the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum to your Sheboygan itinerary.

The museum boasts over 10,000 square feet of educational and fun exhibits.Your kids will get hands on with activities like a wind tunnel to test what objects will fly and an indoor tree house to climb around on.For a family-friendly meal, enjoy the 1950s ambiance of Harry’s Diner.The diner serves up breakfast and lunch with a side of nostalgia, from the leather booths and chrome accents to the jukebox playing sounds of the era.

Splash around in Minocqua for Northwoods fun (Oneida County)

Plan a spring break getaway to the Northwoods at The Waters of Minocqua.The hotel features the rustic charm of northern Wisconsin with the modern comfort visitors seek, including a waterpark!

You’ll enjoy zooming down waterslides, swimming in the pools and splashing around in a play zone with the kids.When you’re not in the waterpark, head to the arcade for more on-site enjoyment.The Waters of Minocqua offers guests a variety of rooms perfect for families, including lofted suites.

For outdoor activities, make a trip to nearby Northern Highlands-American Legion State Forest.Depending on the weather conditions, you can go hiking, biking, birdwatching and more.Visit Alexander’s Pizza when you’re ready to eat.The restaurant is a long-running establishment in Minocqua. You’ll savor made-from-scratch pizzas baked on a stone hearth, using the same recipes since Alexander’s Pizza opened in 1972.

All sorts of activities in the Wisconsin Dells (Sauk County)

The Wisconsin Dells is an ideal destination for families seeking a spring break getaway. While waterparks are a big part of the appeal, you’ll find plenty more to round out your trip.

The Rick Wilcox Magic Theater is a great stop for family fun.You’ll be amazed by the impressive illusions and grand sets.Plus, the show is updated each year to keep it fresh for return visitors.The theater is putting on several performances starting mid-March through early April that time up perfectly for spring break.

Another destination to be wowed is Ripley’s Believe It or Not.The museum features 13,000 square feet of amazing galleries, puzzling illusions and strange stories.It’s right on Broadway Avenue in downtown Dells, so you’ll be surrounded by shops and other entertainment.

Grab a meal at Buffalo Phil’s Pizza & Grille for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.The restaurant specializes in rotisserie chicken, barbeque, pizza, burgers and kids’ meals. But the real stunner is how it gets to your table. Model trains deliver food and drinks throughout the restaurant, adding a whimsical touch to the experience.Buffalo Phil’s also boasts a large, custom-built LEGO city. The display will leave your kids feeling amazing and inspired.

