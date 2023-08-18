MILWAUKEE – In the days leading up to the first Republican national debate at Fiserv Forum, WTMJ’s John Mercure was joined live on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News by Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican Party, to discuss the upcoming debate, Wisconsin’s importance on the national level, and former President Donald Trump’s potential appearance.

The Republican Presidential Debate, set for Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, is the first chance of this cycle for GOP candidates to discuss key topics with their party and general voters. The decision to host this year’s debate and next year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was made with the 2024 Election in mind.

“I think Wisconsin is key, and I think the White House runs through Wisconsin,” McDaniel said. “That’s part of the calculus, on top of all the other amazing things that are there — we love the city of Milwaukee and the people of Wisconsin — but for us to have the convention there, to have the debate there, because we understand how pivotal a role Wisconsin is going to play in determining the next President.”

McDaniel provided some insight into some of the the key topics that could be covered:

“I think we’re going to have a robust discussion about how Republicans can stem inflation, how we can bring back the economy, how we can bring back energy independence, how we can get our kids a better education through school choice, how we can tackle fentanyl, our border, the crime crisis,” McDaniel explained. “There’s just so many things going wrong in this country, and I do think the American public really wants to see what Republicans are putting forward and what our plan is to turn the tide.”

While a debate of this magnitude could grow contentious, Ronna McDaniel’s experience has led her to believe the best way to gain trust with the American public is to focus on issues the country is currently facing.

“I’ll give you my free advice that I would give to every candidate, which is, please focus on Joe Biden. Focus on the person in the White House…”

Trump’s non-commitment looms over the first Republican Presidential Debate.

When asked about whether or not Trump would attend the debate, amid reports that he may decline the invitation in favor of his own platform, Ronna McDaniel was unsure of where the former President stands.

“He has not told me either way, and I think he’s going to keep all of us guessing until the very last minute, because that is what he’s good at,” McDaniel said. “I think that the beginning of the general election starts [with the debate] as well, and anybody on our primary stage seeking the nomination is also taking their message and their contrast to Joe Biden to not just Republicans, but Independents.”

McDaniel also noted her belief that Trump’s campaign team does not think he should partake in a debate, proceeding to confirm that his team was made aware of Monday night’s deadline to confirm whether or not he will participate. Due to the scale of the event, organizers need those two days of preparation in order to establish the best and safest debate possible.

The Republican Party has put forth what McDaniel calls the ‘Beat Biden Pledge’ — a loyalty pledge for debate participants to back the eventual Republican Presidential nominee to combat the incumbent, President Biden. Mercure asked what repercussions someone like Trump, who said he wouldn’t sign, or another candidate who signs and reneges on the pledge, would face for doing so.

“I think the voters see it,” McDaniel said. “I can’t tell you how many races we lost last cycle, close races , because Republicans refused to support the nominee of our party. We’d have the Senate right now if Republicans showed up for other Republicans; and we’re not gonna win the White House, and we’re not gonna win the Senate, if we can’t get every Republican to vote for our nominee, and then some Independents, so this is just good business.

“If you sign the pledge and you’re lying, then that speaks to your character, and it tells the voters that winning and beating Joe Biden wasn’t the primary goal.”

