Irish Fest 2023 opens Thursday night.

That means bagpipes, corned beef sandwiches, and Irish Dancing.

“This is the weekend all Irish Dancers look forward to,” Glencastle Irish Dancers founder Bridget Jaskulski told Wis. Morning News. “It’s the Super Bowl of Irish Dance.”

There will be 150 dancers performing on behalf of the group. Participants have been practicing since June in order to perfect the upcoming shows.

Irish Fest runs through the weekend at Maier Festival Park.