The Wisconsin Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus this year in the state. The virus was confirmed in a resident of Dane County.

Before the virus was found in a human, cases of the West Nile virus have also been reported in three horses in Wisconsin in Dunn and Clark counties. Several mosquito pools also tested positive in Milwaukee and Lafayette counties.

“This confirmed case in a Wisconsin resident is a reminder that even as summer winds down, we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran in a release.

An average of 17 cases of West Nile virus are reported among Wisconsin residents each year. It was first detected in the state in 2002.

West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported from June through October; however, most people with West Nile virus report becoming ill in August and September. The risk of West Nile virus infection continues until the first hard frost.

According to the DHS, around 80% who are infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue. Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness that can be fatal

The DHS offers these tips to protect yourself and your family against mosquito bites:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home