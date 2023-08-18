Revitalize Milwaukee’s big, annual event will send 650 volunteers to fix up 18 homes on the south side in a single weekend. Block Build MKE is the signature event for the non-profit that provides critical home repairs at no cost to low income homeowners.

“We’re getting all hands on deck and turning this into a construction zone,” CEO Lynnea Katz-Petted tells WTMJ. “We’re doing everything from porches to gutting bathrooms and doing walk-in showers, to electrical, plumbing, and all kinds of stuff in between.”

The volunteers will come from more than 40 local companies and organizations signed up to help on Saturday. Revitalize Milwaukee spends about a year in the neighborhood, this time Milwaukee’s Muskego Way neighborhood, to learn the needs of homeowners. The goal is to help good neighbors stay in their homes, and prevent more sales to landlords hoping to create rental properties.

While this is the organization’s big event, they provide services year around. To support, volunteer, or find out about receiving help: https://www.freehomerepairs.org/