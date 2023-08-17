Amy Hansel splits time between her home in Wisconsin, and a facility out east where one of her two Autistic sons lives in supportive housing.

“In the State of Wisconsin, there’s not the care that can support him. He is now living outside of my home.”

Divided families, and a growing housing crisis for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) is driving Hansel’s effort to create a community living development in southeast Milwaukee County. She’s teamed with Emily Peters, who herself has two children with Down Syndrome and autism. The two founded a non profit called Communities of Crocus. Their idea for creating a supportive community for people with IDD is past due.

“There’s absolutely a housing crisis right now, for all of us,” Hansel tells WTMJ. In Wisconsin, “…we have 60 percent of people with IDD who are living with their families. What happens when those elderly parents pass on? What happens in a family emergency when the parents are incapacitated and unable to care for these adults?”

Hansel insists it’s not only a matter of safety and security, but dignity that’s driving efforts to get more people with IDD living as independently as possible. “They want to live independently. They’re just like me and you.”

The big idea is a large community development including varying levels of supportive housing for those with IDD, and homes open to everyone. “It will be for individuals who want to live in a community like this and provide natural support for people with IDD,” Hansel explained.

Communities of Crocus, a 501(c)(3) non profit in the fundraising and planning stages now. They hope to close on a land purchase later this year. with sights set on opening as early as 2026. They’re looking for partners, financial support, and, “…If you don’t have time, you don’t have financial resources, everyone can always support us in prayer.”