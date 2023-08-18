The NBA’s regular season schedule is out, and the Milwaukee Bucks will be featured on national television 19 times.

There will be ample opportunity for NBA fans outside of Wisconsin to watch Giannis and a Bucks team that will begin the regular season as one of the front-runners to represent the eastern conference in the NBA Finals.

For the sixth straight year, the Bucks will be featured on Christmas Day against the Knicks in New York.

To think about where the Bucks franchise is today versus pre-Giannis is astounding.

Pre-Giannis, the Bucks were spinning their wheels just hoping to have a season with a record above .500.

On the rare occasion the playoffs were a reality, the Bucks qualified as a low seed and were bounced in the first-round.

Instead of cultivating young talent like Tobias Harris, former GM John Hammond was forced to trade him in exchange for veteran rental JJ Reddick.

To Herb Kohl, qualifying for the playoffs with a sub-500 record and getting smoked was a better option than developing young talent.

Don’t take the current Bucks for granted. What has been built, thanks to new ownership, management and Giannis is undeniably great.

Ten years ago, hopes and expectations involved being a 500 team and reaching the post-season.

Today, it’s championship or bust.

