GOP Strategist Bill McCoshen and Democratic Strategist Joe Zepecki joined WTMJ N.O.W. on the Political Power Hour to discuss the upcoming 2023 Republican presidential primary debate.

Ahead of the debate, which is set to be held in Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 23, McCoshen and Zepecki talked strategy amid the recent Donald Trump indictments.

“I think there’s some advice in here for the other candidates on the debate stage,” McCoshen said. “Speak to a broader audience. Stop trying to knock on Donald Trump or the person who is in second or third place, and give some people hope. Have a positive agenda.”

As for Trump himself, should he be allowed to become the Republican candidate after the recent indictments?

“Should he be allowed anywhere near the seat of power ever again after trying to overthrow a presidential election that was free, fair, safe, and secure? And the answer is of course not,” Zepecki said. “A few more republican candidates are being more assertive in saying that but the whole of the republican party, the best they can make, is a political argument not the fact that he should not be president.”

With the debate coming just a little over a week after the indictment announcement, there is speculation into how much of the debate will center around the accusations.

“I don’t see any scenario where there’s not a big chunk of the debate that is literally about the Trump indictments,” Zepecki stated. “They don’t want to but they have to. The moderators are saying they’re going to have to address the elephant in the room. They can’t not.”

With the event on the horizon, McCoshen had this advice for the Republican Candidates:

“Be your own person on Wednesday night. Be future looking. Have a positive agenda. Elections are about the future, not about the past. I would minimize — even if Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum ask questions about Trump — I’d give ten seconds on that subject. Then the other 50 about what I want to talk about,” McCoshen said.

The debate is set to be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Eight candidates are expected to attend including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

