MILWAUKEE – The Rolling Stones dropped a new album this week. ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the legendary rock group’s first album of original material since 2005.

“We are witnessing rock n roll in it’s oldest form,” said Jeff Benske, owner of Top Shelf Guitar Shop in Bay View. “These guys are still doing it. They’re carrying the torch.”

Benske was this week’s 5Q Expert Guest on Wis. Morning News.

Each week, the panel answers five questions on a specific topic. In honor of the Rolling Stones, this week’s topic: rock guitar.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: ‘Broadcasting legend’ Jeff Wagner to retire from WTMJ after 25 years