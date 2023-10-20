RACINE – Authorities have arrested a man wanted for arson after a boat fire caused damage to the Reefpoint Marina in Racine.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 5:09 a.m., the Racine County Dispatch Center received a call of a fire at the marina. The complainant was calling from the Lakeshore Towers and observed a boat engulfed in flames.

Sheriff’s deputies, City of Racine Police Officers, and the Racine Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire. The boat was not occupied and there were no injuries. There was extensive damage to the boat and damage to the dock.

Investigators were able to identify Kenneth R. Koger III, a 27-year-old man from Kenosha, as a suspect in the arson. The Sheriff’s investigators located Koger in Kenosha County, arrested him, and transported him to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on two counts of Arson with a $10,000 bail.

Kenneth Koger III faces two counts of arson in connection to a fire at the Reefpoint Marina in Racine. Image credit: Racine County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s investigators and Racine County Arson Task Force are continuing to investigate this case.