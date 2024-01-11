MILWAUKEE — In anticipation of projected heavy snowfall in the area throughout the day on Friday, January 12, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has declared a Snow Emergency.

According to the Milwaukee County Administrative Manual of Operating Procedures, a snow emergency will see all non-essential county departments closed. The main priority in doing this is to protect the safety of Milwaukee County employees and citizens.

Some of the public facilities that will be closed include the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel Phillips Detention Center and Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Building. Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams operating from the Human Services Building will still operate, Milwaukee County confirmed.

RELATED: 18-hour Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin starting Friday morning

Hazardous driving conditions are expected throughout the day in Milwaukee County with the situation growing more severe further into the evening. WTMJ has more details on the Winter Storm Warning, impacted areas and what you can expect here.

Many school systems are already announcing closures for Friday with more expected to trickle in throughout the night and into Friday morning. Interested in learning more about closures across your region? Click here.

WTMJ’s Traffic Anchor Debbie Lazaga will have rolling updates on travel times and road conditions through Wisconsin’s Morning News and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Friday. WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien will also provide consistent updates on the weather events as they come.

