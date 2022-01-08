Most of Southeastern Wisconsin will see some type of precipitation this afternoon, whether it be freezing rain or snow. TMJ4’s Marissa Wollozyn says to expect precipitation to start around 4pm and persist during the evening.

Milder today, but some freezing drizzle in southeast Wisconsin. Untreated surfaces may be slick. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ByOotWrnp5 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 8, 2022

Use caution when traveling into the afternoon, especially on roadways/walkways that have not been salted/treated.

Winds will be 15 to 20 mph during the day with 35 mph gusts as well.