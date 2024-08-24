The Milwaukee Brewers won their 12 game in a row against the American League following their 9-5 win today over the Athletics. It was Deja vu all over again for the Brewers and the Athletics as the A’s scored in the first inning once again following a three up three down inning in the top of the first. The Brewers responded in the second inning once again, scoring three runs to take the lead. The Brewers led the rest of the way and held off the Athletics in the ninth to close the door and clinch a 9-5 win. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win in Brewers Extra Innings.