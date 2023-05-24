There are a few things in baseball that separate playoff teams from non-playoff teams.

The ability to navigate inevitable injuries, record in one-run games and the ability to not let the rough patches be all that rough.

The month of May has been a roller coaster for the Brewers. Three starting pitchers made their way to the injured list.

In a recently completed series against the World Series champion Astros, Colin Rea, Adrian Houser and the Brewers bullpen combined to twirl back-to-back shutouts.

Opening day centerfielder, Garrett Mitchell may not play the rest of the season due to injury. Injuries have allowed Owen Miller an opportunity for more regular playing time. Miller is hitting .403 in May.

The Brewers record in one run games is 8-3. The Brewers record in extra innings is 2-0.

Despite dropping 8 of 10 games during a recent stretch, the Brewers rebounded and own a two-game lead over the Pirates for first place in the NL Central.

As for the NL Central, it’s not exactly considered a powerhouse. The Cardinals recently completed a stretch winning 9 of 11 games…they are still five games back of the Crew.

The baseball season is a long and winding road and the Brewers have already faced their fair share of adversity.

Most critical is their proven ability to bounce back.

