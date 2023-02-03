Jrue Holiday has been named to his second All-Star Game in his career which is absolutely shocking. Furthermore, how did it take 10 years for Holiday to make appearances?

Being named to the NBA All-Star Game is truly an honor – the rosters are so small that you can’t have the participation from every team like other exhibitions. It’s especially hard to be named a reserve, because the opinion only matters to the coaches of the league.

Fan favorites and large markets are always going to clog up the vote, and sometimes the surface-level stats hog the coverage from a quality player. Holiday’s defense shows up every game, he doesn’t shoot a million threes but scores in his number is called, runs the pick-and-roll with Giannis to perfection, and by all accounts is a beloved teammate.

So let’s just make sure Giannis picks him as captain.