January 25, 2018.

Where were you the day the Brewers shocked the baseball world trading for Christian Yelich and signing Lorenzo Cain to a free agent contract?

In the span of about 60-minutes, the Brewers were instant contenders.

On the surface, the acquisitions represented a major shake-up to the Brewers outfield and lineup. What were the Brewers going to do with all those outfielders?

On a deeper level, Cain and Yelich represented a medium market team going for it. Something that hadn’t been done since CC Sabathia was acquired at the trade deadline in 2008.

The moves led the Brewers to a division title, and to within one game of the World Series.

A trip to the World Series in 1982, trading for Sabathia in 2008 and breaking a 25-year playoff drought, a thirteen-game winning streak that featured a Juan Nieves no-hitter in 1987. The acquisition of Cain and Yelich is among the most meaningful days in franchise history for what it represented.

Cain and Yelich: There was a time you couldn’t mention one player’s name without the other.

