Michigan Wolverines Head Basketball Coach, Juwon Howard should not be fired for striking Wisconsin Badgers assistant, Joe Krabbenhoft in the head.

The handshake line dust-up occurred following the Badgers 77-63 win over the Wolverines Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Howard took exception to Greg Gard’s calling of a timeout with 15 seconds left in a lopsided affair causing tempers to flare following the game-ending horn.

No heated words were exchanged until Howard mouthed off to Gard.

No punches were thrown until Howard struck Krabbenhoft.

For his inexcusable actions, Howard should be suspended by the Big Ten Conference for the rest of the season. For his repeat behavior, Howard should be fired.

Less than one year ago, Howard was ejected during the second half of its Big Ten Tournament game against Maryland.

Howard and Terrapins Head Coach Mark Turgeon had to be separated during a timeout. Maryland reported to the Big Ten that Howard yelled in Turgeon’s direction, “I’ll —-ing kill you”.

Howard’s actions both this season and last are embarrassing to a university with a proud basketball tradition. One that Howard is part of.

From 9th place in the Big Ten his first season, to 1st in his second, Howard’s Wolverines are hovering around .500 with its NCAA tournament hopes in peril.

Howard’s sideline antics, lack of composure and lack of remorse are indefensible. His team’s performance one year after earning a regular season conference title is head-scratching.

An embarrassment with an under-achieving team is no way to keep a job. Today, Howard’s job is in question. All because of his reaction to a 30-second timeout.

