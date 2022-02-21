MILWAUKEE – Rabbi Alexander Milchtein is with the Synagogue for Russian Jews in Milwaukee. But he’s originally from Moscow.

“I am personally from Russia, from Moscow,” he said. “But my family is from Ukraine, originally. After World War II, they moved to Moscow because everything was destroyed.”

“So I know a lot of people on both sides of the border.”

Rabbi Milchtein says he’s watching the daily developments along the Russia/Ukraine border, and hopes that Russian leader Vladamir Putin decides against a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Whatever the claims are, it should be resolved peacefully,” Rabbi Milchtein told WTMJ. “This is the main thing.”

“This is in the best interest of all the people who live there, the best interest of the two countries and in the best interest of the whole world, frankly.”

