Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss how rising insurance premiums are weighing on business owners and individuals alike.

“We’re in a period of time where both personal insurance and commercial insurance rates are at some of their highest levels ever,” Szalacinski explained. “They’ve been going up every year for multiple years [in a row] right now.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.