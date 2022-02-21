Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard is being suspended for the rest of the NCAA men’s college basketball regular season, according to the Big Ten.

Big Ten announces disciplinary actions from yesterday’s Michigan-Wisconsin postgame altercation. pic.twitter.com/R76qBb9wAn — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 22, 2022

Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will not be suspended and will be fined $10K, source told @Stadium. No suspension or fine expected for assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.



Three players will be suspended for one game: Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams of Michigan, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 22, 2022

The reported suspension comes one day after Howard appeared to hit someone on the Badgers coaching staff with an open-palm after an argument broke out in the handshake line.

The Badgers won the game against Michigan 77-63 on Sunday before the fight broke out.