I’ve been going back and forth in my mind all week trying to figure out what I would do if I were Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

My conclusion is this: Players play.

Sunday’s regular season finale against the Detroit Lions is a meaningless game in terms of standings and playoff position, but it’s not meaningless for those who rely on game action to stay sharp.

Other components of the discussion include personal goals, franchise records and contract incentives.

But the conversation begins with Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron plays, all healthy front-line starters should do the same.

The last time the Packers faced a similar situation was week-17 in 2011. With Aaron Rodgers and other front-line players on the sidelines, the Packers beat the Lions 45-41. Two weeks later, the season ended with a loss to the New York Giants after a sloppy performance at Lambeau Field.

I know this is a different team, a different year, and a different Head Coach, but there’s something to be said for keeping the momentum rolling. Special teams need all the reps it can get.

I understand both sides of the argument, but injuries can happen at any time. Left tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL last December at practice.

They don’t need to play a full game, or even three quarters. But players play, and the Packers best should play on Sunday.

