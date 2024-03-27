NEW YORK — The first game of the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2024 season, a matchup with the New York Mets in Queens, is being delayed due to heavy rain projected for New York City on Thursday afternoon.

As announced by the New York Mets via social media, the game has been moved to Friday, March 29 at 12:40 p.m. CST instead. The Brewers and Mets are expected to play at the same time, 12:40 p.m. CST, on both Saturday and Sunday (March 30 & 31) as well.

That means network coverage will begin at 12:05 p.m. CST on 620 WTMJ! Don’t miss a minute of the action this season as the Brewers look to regain control of the NL Central for the second season in a row.

Milwaukee’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 at American Family Field. 620 WTMJ will be broadcasting live from the ballpark throughout the day.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WATCH: Vince Vitrano shares young Bucks fan’s handmade art with Giannis Antetokounmpo at Thanalysis LIVE