The City of Greenfield and City of West Allis announced today the creation of the Southwest Suburban Health Department as the Greenfield Health Department merges with the West Allis Health Department to provide joint public health services to the West Allis and Greenfield communities.

The Greenfield and West Allis Common Councils approved an intergovernmental agreement establishing the Southwest Suburban Health Department for a term of five years and creating a joint board of health representing the West Allis and Greenfield communities. The newly created organization will be funded mutually by the City of West Allis and City of Greenfield and through grant funding from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services.

Milwaukee County municipalities are required to either establish a local health department or contract for services in lieu of establishing their own department. The Southwest Suburban Health Department partnership will allow both the West Allis Health Department and Greenfield Health Department to gain efficiencies, improve communication, and offer more robust services to the public within these jurisdictions. The new department will focus on a mission to improve health and well-being of the communities it serves through education, disease prevention, and promotion of diversity, connection, and partnership.

“We are pleased to introduce the Southwest Suburban Health Department to the West Allis and Greenfield communities,” said Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke, mayor of Greenfield. “The unification of our public health department with West Allis will allow for a more streamlined and focused delivery of community and environmental health services to all residents we serve.”

“West Allis Health Department has enjoyed a long, collaborative relationship with their partners at Greenfield Health Department,” added West Allis Mayor Dan Devine. “The opportunity to formalize our mutual approach to serving our communities through the creation of the Southwest Suburban Health Department will allow us to more strategically and effectively meet the needs of the public.”

