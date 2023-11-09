The Milwaukee Brewers are most certainly entering a new era after former manager Craig Counsell decided to leave his hometown and head 90 minutes south to Chicago.

After allowing the news to sit for the past 48 hours and countless tears, I have come to the conclusion about the one thing that excites me in all of this – allowing General Manager Matt Arnold to build HIS team in the way HE wants.

Based on recent reports from the GM meetings down in Florida, Brewers, Arnold described his search for an ongoing manager as internal and external.

To me, this gives Arnold a perfect opportunity to build his team in his own way. When he accepted the job in 2022, he came into an already established regime – One that was left behind by David Stearns and had Craig Counsell and staff in place.

Arnold now has the unique ability to put his stamp on the Brewers organization for now and for the foreseeable future.

The roster he has to work with is flexible – lots of younger talent, and with the acquisition he made a year ago in acquiring an all-star catcher in William Contreras, I have all the faith in Arnold to make the right moves once again.

We’ll see what freedom owner Mark Attanasio gives Arnold to establish his roster going forward. Still, with the moves he has made previously and the roster he currently has, it definitely provides a beacon of light for a fan base that was left in the dark.