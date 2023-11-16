FRANKLIN – After nearly three weeks on the run, Franklin police said that 21-year-old Christian Correa has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.

Correa is facing several charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend on October 27th when she tried to break off their relationship. He had been on the run since fleeing the scene of the crime near 31st Street and West Skamra Avenue on foot.

According to the criminal complaint, Correa then grabbed the 17-year-old from behind, choking her by wrapping his arm around her neck. She reached for her pocket knife, but Correa then took the knife from her and punched and stabbed her “in the face with significant force 30-40 times.”

Correa and the 17-year-old had both been living with his parents, and Correa’s father attempted to give first aid after hearing her screams.

The girl was rushed to the hospital with 14 stab wounds to the head, ear, neck, shoulder and hands. She survived but also ended up with a fractured skull, broken nose and multiple other injuries.

Correa had been on the run for nearly three weeks, with his cell phone off and police uncertain of whether he was in possession of a firearm.

Correa was convicted of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety in August 2020. He had been released from prison at the Waupun Correctional Institute on October 7.