The dust has mostly settled in Milwaukee and Chicago after Craig Counsell’s departure from The Good Land to join the rival Chicago Cubs as their manager for the 2024 season and beyond. Host Dom Cotroneo walks through the week with MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg to make sense of the week that was.



1:48 Recapping the week

4:42 Comments from owner Mark Attanasio

7:52 Adam McCalvy’s reaction

15:04 Curt Hogg’s reaction

21:12 Figuring out who could be the next manager

33:03 What will the Brewers’ offseason look like?

44:18 Goodbye!