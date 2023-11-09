The dust has mostly settled in Milwaukee and Chicago after Craig Counsell’s departure from The Good Land to join the rival Chicago Cubs as their manager for the 2024 season and beyond. Host Dom Cotroneo walks through the week with MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg to make sense of the week that was.
1:48 Recapping the week
4:42 Comments from owner Mark Attanasio
7:52 Adam McCalvy’s reaction
15:04 Curt Hogg’s reaction
21:12 Figuring out who could be the next manager
33:03 What will the Brewers’ offseason look like?
44:18 Goodbye!