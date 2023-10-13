Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery on Friday to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the Brewers expect the right-hander is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season.

“Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise’s history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field. He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community,” general manager Matt Arnold told WTMJ. “Brandon’s health is our top priority at this point in time.”

Woodruff, who was unable to play in the NL Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of the injury, dealt with inflammation behind the same shoulder in April after just two starts and wound up missing four months with a subscapular strain. He would have been the Brewers’ starter for Game Two, a game they were ultimately eliminated from the postseason in.

Woodruff returned from the initial shoulder injury in early August and pitched well, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.13 ERA in eight starts from August 6 through September 17, a stretch that included the Brewers’ first complete-game shutout in more than two years on on September 11 against the Marlins.

It was his final start, a rematch in Miami on Sept. 23, where things went south. Woodruff pitched with diminished velocity, drawing a mound visit from the athletic trainer, although he said he was healthy.

Woodruff is eligible for arbitration this offseason and can become a free agent after the 2024 season. He is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in seven seasons with the Brewers.

