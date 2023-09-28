MILWAUKEE – Celebrating the NL Central Division Championship cost one Brewers executive his mobile device.

“My phone died during the celebration,” Sr. Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold told Wis. Morning News. “I spent all Wednesday morning at the Verizon Store.”

Arnold eventually got himself a new mobile, but said he has no regrets.

“I’ll spend all day at the Verizon store if it means we’re celebrating,” he said. “I’m fine with that. It’s worth the trade off.”

Arnold has enjoyed a successful first year at the helm of the club. But as he says, “there is still more to do.” The Crew will host a Wild Card series next week.

Besides the phone, were there any other celebration casualties?

“The carpet is in bad shape,” he laughed.