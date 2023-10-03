Don’t fret, Brewers fans! WTMJ’s Dom Cotroneo believes the Crew can still make a long post-season run, despite losing starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to injury.

“It’s always tough to see a competitor be told he can’t compete, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t do it without Woodruff,” Cotroneo told Wis. Morning News. “They can absorb this.”

The host of Brewers Extra Innings is giddy over the number of quality arms at the Brewers’ disposal.

“The Brewers still have a really deep pitching staff,” he explained. “The bullpen is a six-headed monster. You still got Burnes, you still got Freddy, Wade Miley’s been great.”