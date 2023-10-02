The Arizona Diamondbacks may not recognize the Brewers team they’re facing in the NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field.

“This is a very different looking Brewers team than the one the D-Backs saw in April and June,” Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert told Wis. Morning News.

Mike Brosseau, Brian Anderson, Joey Wiemer, and Garrett Mitchell were among the Brewers players in the lineup back in April. In June, Owen Miller, Raimel Tapia, Luis Urias were all in the line-up.

Mitchell was injured on April 18th but could prove to be a key cog on the post-season roster.

“This past weekend was huge for (Mitchell),” Minnaert said. “He physically cleared every hurdle.”

“He’s ready, and he knows it might be a small role. It might be defense, it might be pinch-running, etc.”