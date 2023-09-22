MILWAUKEE — As of Friday morning, the magic number for the Brew Crew to clinch the NL Central Division is two, and the Milwaukee Brewers organization is prepping for post-season baseball.

“I am a scoreboard watcher,” admitted Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger on Wisconsin’s Morning News. “I have one eye on the Cubs (game), one on the Brewers, and if I had a third eye, it’d be on the Phillies or Reds.”

The Brewers will most likely host a Wild Card Series at American Family Field on Oct. 3rd – Oct 5th. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

There will be plenty of merchandise available when the team does clinch the NL Central, according to Schlesinger.

RELATED: Brewers GM Matt Arnold looks forward to the ‘sting’ of the champagne

“We will have gear as soon as the team officially clinches [a spot in the post-season],” he told Wis. Morning News. “We know it’s important. There will be (merchandise) for people to buy.”

As the team prepares for another post-season run, Schlesinger said the organization doesn’t take it for granted.

“Once you’re in the post-season, a lot of magic can happen,” Schlesinger said. “We want to win it all.”

BREW CREW COVERAGE FROM WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS:

READ: We’re in the Home Stretch — Do you need to be caught up on the Current State of the Brewers?