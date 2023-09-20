The Milwaukee Brewers have had quite the season thus far.

They are in the midst of a memorable one while leading the National League Central division with a magic number to clinch the 2023 division title at 6.

With 11 games remaining, including three against the Chicago Cubs, chances of the Brewers winning their 4th NL Central title remain very high.

It has been a season of highlights with incredible pitching, timely hitting, and insane defensive plays.

The players have done their part – there is no doubt about it – but it is fair to ask the question of where this team would be without their top two people in charge.

In his first year in charge, general manager Matt Arnold began his takeover in December when he acquired catcher William Contreras.

Later on, Arnold, as his predecessor did, added more talent to a first-place team at the trade deadline, and not only did he add players, he added veterans who have played such a pivotal role in the march of success since August 18th – where the Brewers currently have the best record in baseball.

Mark Cahna. Carlos Santana. Josh Donaldson. Just a few of the names that have played a major role in the success of this season.

Just incredible work by Arnold – who, without a doubt, should be your executive of the year in the National League.

Matt Arnold has been COOKIN’ since taking over.



Should be in the discussion for executive of the year. https://t.co/AclzcF7Wy2 — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) September 20, 2023

All of this success is only possible on the field with a manager who knows what he has and how he can apply it to an everyday lineup.

Despite many changes in a baseball season, including multiple injuries, Craig Counsell has been the constant rock amidst it all.

Plugging in different guys in different spots and finding more success with less than any other manager in the game.

It is well past time the league recognizes Craig for the job he has done.

By seasons end, hardware better be on the doorstep for a couple of Milwaukee leaders.