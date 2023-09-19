MILWAUKEE — Brewers manager Craig Counsell is happy to see a new American Family Field funding plan released by state lawmakers.

“Absolutely,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday. “I think everybody wants the same thing. Sometimes it takes a while to get there. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction.”

A well maintained stadium means more fans in attendance, the skipper said.

“I do think the venue [and the roof], brings fans to the park,” he explained. “[Fans] knowing there’s going to be a game every day, that’s pretty important.”

“That’s what players love. Players love the fan atmosphere in the park.”