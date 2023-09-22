FRANKLIN, Wis. — An emergency meeting was planned for Friday to discuss noise complaints at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin. WTMJ N.O.W. welcomed CEO/Owner Mike Zimmerman and Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon to the program to share both sides of the story.

While Zimmerman is eager to find a solution and firmly believes The Rock is an additive component of the community, he told WTMJ that he’s not confident some neighbors will ever be happy with his operation.

“They live close to an entertainment district, that’s the harsh reality,” Zimmerman told WTMJ N.O.W. “Let’s try to find a solution. I’m optimistic. But at the end of the day, there is going to be noise (coming from The Rock Sports Conflict). We can’t just turn the volume down.”

Despite that being the case, Logsdon told WTMJ N.O.W. she has binders full of noise complaints dating back to 2013, and that she initiated a sound study that she believes Zimmerman was meant to conduct.

“I hope something will be done. I’m looking forward to a resolution that will be made that will lower the speakers,” Logsdon said. “Something needs to be done. It’s time for action. It’s going from bad to worse.”

This has been a difficult process for Zimmerman, who voiced his frustration over the residents who have been critical of The Rock Sports Complex.

“I don’t know if it’s ever going to be perfect for some people,” he said. “Frankly, it’s just one thing after another. A year ago, [residents] tried to shut down some of the bike trails.”

As the intensity of the situation has increased, communication appears to have fallen through. Zimmerman claims that Logsdon has never called him to discuss the issue, while Logdson said she was not invited to Friday’s discussions and is now “questioning how they can have a closed-door session on this.”

In response, Zimmerman told WTMJ that he feels “she has taken this to places she shouldn’t have” and that “threatening to sue is just crazy behavior.”

How did Logsdon reply to this claim?

“I do not want to see a lawsuit, but if the developer refuses to cooperate he leaves us no recourse,” she said on WTMJ N.O.W.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

MAKING YOUR WEEKEND PLANS? Let us guide you with What’s On Tap? for the weekend of Sept. 22, 20